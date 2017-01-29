29 января 2017, 15:01 (сегодня) № 10495
Автор эмулятора Vectrex (и игрушки Frogger для него) повеселил. Внезапно пишет - "я, говорит, знаю, почему тебе нравится Vectrex". И ссылка: ссылка
Sobolev space - Wikipedia
: «In mathematics, a Sobolev space is a vector space of functions equipped with a norm that is a combination of Lp-norms of the function itself and its derivatives up to a given order. The derivatives are understood in a suitable weak sense to make the space complete, thus a Banach space. Intuitively,…»
(возможно, в Facebook она не будет вам доступна - видимость ограничена)