Больше ада от производителей камер! :) Из комментариев:
- Глядя на эту камеру, всегда думаю об алгоритме размещения датчиков.
- Как удобнее было печатную плату делать, так и разместилось.
- Становится все сложнее не закрыть пальцем обьектив
: «The L16 uses breakthrough optics design with the most advanced imaging engine ever created to give you the control of a DSLR with the convenience of a smartphone. With many cameras firing simultaneously, the L16 captures the details of your shot at multiple focal lengths, then fuses that information...»