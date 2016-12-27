Обратите внимание, что новости можно получать по RSS.
Больше ада от производителей камер! :) Из комментариев:
-----
- Глядя на эту камеру, всегда думаю об алгоритме размещения датчиков.
- Как удобнее было печатную плату делать, так и разместилось.
- Становится все сложнее не закрыть пальцем обьектив
Light | Home: «The L16 uses breakthrough optics design with the most advanced imaging engine ever created to give you the control of a DSLR with the convenience of a smartphone. With many cameras firing simultaneously, the L16 captures the details of your shot at multiple focal lengths, then fuses that information...»

6487 дней назад, 00:0026 марта 1999 26 марта 1999 года в ЛИТМО прошел фестиваль студентов и школьников КОТ'99. Подробнее о правилах и сути можно узнать на официальном сайте, я же скажу несколько слов и покажу несколько снимков, сделанных в течение первого дня фестиваля. Я присутствовал на фестивале только в первый день и не очень ...далее
354 дня назад, 23:379 января 2016 Немного к вопросу о том, почему в 1970-х свернули проекты ракет с ядерными двигателями (несмотря на то, что наземные испытания были успешны и к 1977-79 планировались лётные испытания двигателя NERVA II). На первом этапе собирались сделать пилотируемый корабль с таким двигателем - на базе Сатурн-5, для полёта за пределы земной орбиты (к ...далее
DSFP's Spaceflight History: «Dyna-Soar spaceplane. Image credit: U.S. Air Force In 1960, Philip Bono, a Space Vehicle Design Specialist with the Boeing Airplane ...»

1377 дней назад, 00:5922 марта 2013 Прочёл тут книжку - iWoz ( ссылка ) , 2006 года. Это автобиография Стива Возняка. Похоже, что на русский её не переводили (в отличие от книг про Стива Джобса). В этой парочке, как известно, Возняк был инженером (собственно, и спроектировавшим Apple I и II), а Джобс - скорее предпринимателем. В книге есть довольно интересные ...далее
Про книжку iWoz: «Прочёл тут книжку - iWoz ( ссылка ) , 2006 года.Это автобиография Стива Возняка. Похоже, что на русский её не переводили (в отличие от книг про Стива Джобса). В этой парочке, как известно, Возняк был инженером (собственно, и спроектировавшим Apple I и II), а Джобс...»

484 дня назад, 05:161 сентября 2015 - А видеовыход у него есть? - И как ты себе это представляешь? (из разговора о Vectrex) Vectrex выпускался GCE в 1982 - 1983 гг. и представляет собой игровой компьютер (приставку) ключевая особенность которой, векторный дисплей, делает его одним из самых необычных и интересных 8-разрядных компьютеров. С некоторой натяжкой можно сказать, ...далее
